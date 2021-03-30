ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 5,728 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

