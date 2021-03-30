ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.35 Million in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 743,771 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

MLCO opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

