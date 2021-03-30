ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.23 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 206.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 112.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

