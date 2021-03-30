ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.