ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,306 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 243,018 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 98,587 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 1,909.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of ADT by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 278,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

