ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.