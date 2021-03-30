ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 41,353 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 66,404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

