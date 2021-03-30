EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.40

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRZF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.03.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

