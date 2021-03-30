Evolus, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolus in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

EOLS opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Evolus by 9.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

