Everipedia Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $293.18 million and $40.74 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00220156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.15 or 0.00943882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029472 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,934,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,593,095 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

