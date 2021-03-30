Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $316.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close.

RE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.

NYSE RE opened at $254.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.13. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

