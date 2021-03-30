Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $316.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close.
RE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.
NYSE RE opened at $254.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.13. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
