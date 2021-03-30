EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0026

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $18,301.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.38 or 0.00721938 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,159,223,291 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

