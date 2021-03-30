Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Market Cap Reaches $474,172.24

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $474,172.24 and $1,491.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00620512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027442 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

ETHM is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

