Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

NYSE ETH opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $685.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.