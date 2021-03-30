ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,456 El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOCO stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $597.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOCO. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

