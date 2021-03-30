ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 572 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 976,885 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 42.1% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,319,000 after buying an additional 431,325 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 705,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 341,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $261,310.00. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,638 shares of company stock valued at $790,031. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GRUB opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

