ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODX opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of -3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CODX. Maxim Group lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

