ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $98,000 in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the period.

In other news, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $192,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,003 shares of company stock worth $2,093,436.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

cbdMD Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

