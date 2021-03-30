Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

