EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 103,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,888,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

