ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 679,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $99.52. 44,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,053. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

