Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 100,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. Epizyme has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $832.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $249,006. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.