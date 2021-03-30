EOS TRUST (EOST) Market Cap Hits $4.44 Million

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, EOS TRUST has traded up 3,338% against the US dollar. EOS TRUST has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $29.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS TRUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00228596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.12 or 0.00889692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00050227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00030440 BTC.

EOS TRUST Coin Profile

EOS TRUST’s total supply is 100,012,117,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,518,810,122 coins. The official website for EOS TRUST is eostrustlink.io

Buying and Selling EOS TRUST

