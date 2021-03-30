Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $3.53 on Monday. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Entera Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.