Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $1.02 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,266.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $154.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,752 shares of company stock worth $9,597,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

