Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 10,738 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 314,416 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 133,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 207,344 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,746 shares of company stock worth $13,877,907 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 139.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

