Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in L Brands by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LB. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Shares of LB opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.