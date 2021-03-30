Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Linde by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 282,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after acquiring an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.78 and a 200-day moving average of $250.96. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $159.41 and a 12-month high of $283.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

