Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 108,419 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 339,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,199 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 623,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 242,721 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDS opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

