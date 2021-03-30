Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

