Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 275,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,537. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

