Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 4.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. 64,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,457,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $734.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

In other news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,767 shares of company stock valued at $184,591. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.