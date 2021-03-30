Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston Sells 4,110 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $16,152.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Cesar Johnston sold 3,794 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $18,325.02.
- On Thursday, February 18th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $24,151.98.
Shares of WATT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.99. Energous Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energous by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.
