Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston Sells 4,110 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $16,152.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Cesar Johnston sold 3,794 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $18,325.02.

On Thursday, February 18th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $24,151.98.

Shares of WATT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.99. Energous Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energous by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

