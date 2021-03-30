Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Shares Up 8.6%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.86. 4,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 1,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

ELEZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Endesa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

