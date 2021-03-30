Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELMUY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

