Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ELMUY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $32.00.
Elisa Oyj Company Profile
