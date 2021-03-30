Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EKTAY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

