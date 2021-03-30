Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.17 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,813,360. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

