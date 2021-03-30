eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $71.87 on Monday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $151.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in eHealth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

