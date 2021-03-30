eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report $18.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.78 million. eGain reported sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $76.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $77.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $88.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of eGain by 187.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of eGain by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of eGain by 19.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 118.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. eGain has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $282.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.