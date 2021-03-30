Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) Insider Acquires £11,860 in Stock

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £11,860 ($15,495.17).

Elisabeth Stheeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Elisabeth Stheeman bought 1,000 shares of Edinburgh Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380 ($7,029.00).

Edinburgh Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 599 ($7.83). 624,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,852. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 565.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 520.02. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 406 ($5.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 601.33 ($7.86). The company has a current ratio of 26.56, a quick ratio of 25.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Edinburgh Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.16%.

Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

