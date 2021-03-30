Edgeware Hits Market Cap of $291.49 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Edgeware has a market cap of $291.49 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,337% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00639594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00027302 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

