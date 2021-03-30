Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.00

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.63 ($0.44), with a volume of 1102700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.07. The stock has a market cap of £26.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.53.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

In other Ebiquity news, insider Richard Nichols bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,501.70).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent media and marketing consultancy worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports advertisers to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.