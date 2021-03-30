easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ESYJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $12.93. 8,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,021. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

