easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ESYJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $12.93. 8,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,021. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.