easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 960 by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 915.78 ($11.96).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 982.60 ($12.84) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 932.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 751.37.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

