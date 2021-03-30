EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 40.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 12.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

