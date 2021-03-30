Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EFSI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. 869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.69. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.94%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.