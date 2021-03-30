DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR:CE2 opened at €11.86 ($13.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.69. CropEnergies has a twelve month low of €6.79 ($7.99) and a twelve month high of €16.26 ($19.13). The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07.

CropEnergies Company Profile

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

