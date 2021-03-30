DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR:CE2 opened at €11.86 ($13.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.69. CropEnergies has a twelve month low of €6.79 ($7.99) and a twelve month high of €16.26 ($19.13). The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07.
CropEnergies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for CropEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CropEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.