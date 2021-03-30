Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the February 28th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DPG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 261,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

