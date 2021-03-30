Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DVD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.02. 17,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

