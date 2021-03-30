Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Update

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 220.3% from the February 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

NYSE UFS opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

